‘All I remember is an explosion’: Man feels blessed to be alive after tree pierces windshield

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The man whose truck was pierced by a tree in Lake Tapps Tuesday says he feels blessed to be still alive.

“All I remember is an explosion,” said the Bonney Lake resident, who asked that KIRO 7 not share his identity.

The man was driving home and opted to take back roads to avoid traffic.

He was driving down S Tapps Dr. E when he heard a loud boom.

“I thought I was hit from some side of my vehicle,” he said. “I think I was dazed for 15 seconds before I realized that I had to get out of the vehicle because my steering wheel’s gone.”

A tree, knocked over by strong winds, had landed on his car, pierced through his windshield, and fallen on his empty passenger seat.

The man told KIRO 7 he still did not understand the extent of the damage until later on.

“I’m very lucky,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse, either a foot one direction either or, and it could have been different.”

“Do you think about that now?” asked. “I do,” he said. “A lot.”

The man had injuries to his hands and wrists. He had to get several stitches, a few torn and broken tendons, as well as a sprained wrist. He is recovering at home with his family.

“I didn’t even think of the storm, even though I knew it was coming,” he said.

He said he never could have imagined something like this would happen to him.

“I’m blessed that I made it,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

