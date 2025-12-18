Alex Carpenter has 2 goals, 1 assist, Torrent beats Charge 4-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Carpenter had two goals and an assist, Hannah Bilka added a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Torrent beat the Ottawa Charge 4-1 on Wednesday night for their second consecutive win.

The expansion Torrent (2-0-1-1) has won back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history.

Julia Gosling also scored a goal for Seattle, and Hilary Knight had two assists. Hannah Murphy had 24 saves. The 22-year-old Murphy — selected No. 15 overall, the first goaltender chosen, the 2025 PWHL draft — has two wins in as many career appearances (both starts).

Rebecca Leslie scored a goal for Ottawa (1-0-0-5) with 37 seconds left. Sanni Ahola stopped 20 shots.

Gosling found the net on a power play with 3 seconds left in the first period to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. It was the third goal this season for Gosling. Hannah Bilka notched her third assist, and Alex Carpenter collected her second.

Carpenter added a power-play goal almost 6 1/2 minutes into the second period and scored again about five minutes later to give the Torrent a 3-0 lead going into the third.

Bilka scored the first empty-net goal in franchise history to make it 4-0 with 1:30 remaining.

Up Next

Ottawa: The Charge plays the Minnesota Frost on Sunday at Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Seattle: The Torrent hosts Boston on Sunday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

©2025 Cox Media Group