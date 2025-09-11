Alaska Airlines passenger found guilty of abusive sexual contact with minor on Seattle flight

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 28-year-old Alaska man was convicted Wednesday of abusive sexual contact during an Alaska Airlines flight from Alaska to Seattle, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Trayton C. Ballot repeatedly rubbed the inner thigh of a 17-year-old girl in a seat next to him on the plane for his sexual gratification.

After a two-day trial, the jury deliberated for approximately one hour and found Ballot guilty. Ballot is facing up to two years in prison ahead of his sentencing on Dec. 15.

On Jan. 15, the 17-year-old victim flew with her mother and a friend from Anchorage to Seattle, according to court documents.

On the flight, Ballot was seated in the middle seat in a row towards the back of the plane. The victim was in a window seat beside Ballot.

Ballot pretended to be asleep as he moved his hand onto the victim’s inner thigh and began to rub it. The victim removed Ballot’s hand, but Ballot moved his hand back over to the victim’s thigh two more times.

After the third time, the victim lowered her tray table and wedged a stuffed animal underneath it to protect her lap from Ballot’s reach.

Despite the barrier created by the victim, Ballot moved his hand under the armrest separating the individuals and attempted to place it over the victim’s thigh once more.

Ultimately, the victim pressed down on the stuffed animal to stop the assault, and Ballot moved his hand away from the minor.

Shortly after, the victim typed into her phone that Ballot had touched her and showed the message to her mother, seated in the row directly behind her.

The victim’s mother directed her to notify the flight attendants, who promptly moved her to a different seat.

Ballot was then arrested after the aircraft landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Port of Seattle Police. Ballot will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge John H. Chun.

