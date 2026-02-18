Alaska Airlines opens new training facility in Renton

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Alaska Airlines opened a new training facility in Renton earlier this month, consolidating training that was previously spread across five buildings in SeaTac.

The facility will train thousands of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines employees, including flight attendants, pilots, and customer service agents, according to a news release from the City of Renton Tuesday.

The 660,000-square-foot training center sits on 19 acres near Longacres at 1301 Southwest 16th Street, neighboring the Seattle Sounders.

Alaska Airlines facility includes 737-cabin simulator

The facility includes a 737-cabin simulator, allowing flight attendants to practice fitting oxygen masks, simulate crash landings, and train on emergency scenarios like luggage fires. Pilots can also use flight simulators to practice both short- and long-haul flights.

“Alaska Airlines is one of the critical employers in the Northwest, with over 30,000 employees, and we’re honored to have Renton be the primary training destination for their staff,” Mayor Armondo Pavone stated in the release.

The training facility joins a growing list of organizations establishing headquarters in Renton, including the Seattle Sounders, Wizards of the Coast, and Providence.

“This new addition is a valuable asset to the city, further strengthening our workforce and stimulating economic growth,” Gina Estep, the City of Renton’s community and economic development administrator, stated.

The area has a long history in aerospace, with Boeing operating near the Longacres area for many years.

A new transit center is expected in Renton by 2028, while long-term planning for the Longacres area is underway.

