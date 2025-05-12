Alaska Airlines now flies nonstop from Seattle to Tokyo

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines now offers nonstop flights between Seattle and Tokyo.

The airline’s inaugural flight took off out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday morning.

The service to Tokyo Narita (NRT) is operated by Hawaiian Airlines, which Alaska acquired in 2023.

Seattle is the closest connection point between the continental U.S. and Tokyo – 7% closer than San Francisco and 13% closer than Los Angeles, the airline noted in its news release.

The Tokyo Narita route isn’t the only international expansion that Alaska Airlines has planned.

Starting Sept. 12, the airline will offer the service to South Korea’s capital city—also through Hawaiian Airlines.

Next year, the airline could have new nonstop flights from Seattle to Europe.

