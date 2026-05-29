Pierce County mail thief stopped in his tracks

Pierce County residents say they are grateful after a deputy returned their stolen mail.

Deputies say a 24-year-old man is in jail on Friday for targeting more than ten mailboxes.

A PCSO deputy was patrolling in a Parkland neighborhood when he saw someone acting suspiciously, then watched as felony charges played out right in front of him.

The deputy said he watched the man go to each mailbox, open the door, take the items, and move on to the next box.

Soon, that deputy stopped him in his tracks, asking:

“You know what caused me to key in on you? As I was driving down the road, look familiar? Does this look familiar to you? Yes? No? How does this look familiar to you?”

Deputies say the man opened 17 mailboxes and took items from 10 of them.

“Where did you get this from?” the deputy said.

The suspect goes on to say he just wanted to open the mail, then planned on returning it.

Suspect: “I literally found it.”

Deputy: “Come on, dude, I’ve been doing this job for 25 years, don’t lie.”

Suspect: “No. I’m not gonna say anything other than truth.”

Quickly, the deputy realized one of the packages might be important, noticing it might contain someone’s medication.

After arresting the man for 10 felony counts of mail theft, and warrants for stealing a car and other thefts, the deputy gathered all the mail and returned it to the homeowners.

Today, deputies have a message for criminals in Pierce County: “The detectives are working hard solving crimes every day. You may not see them, but they are watching you,” Deputy Carly Cappetto said.

Deputies say if you ever witness someone stealing mail or think someone might be stealing yours, report it immediately.

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