Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian among carriers caught in worldwide Microsoft cloud outage

Alaska Airlines said Wednesday a global Microsoft Azure outage has disrupted several of its key systems, including its website and online check-in services.

The airline said the issue also affects Hawaiian Airlines and other companies that rely on Microsoft’s cloud-based platform.

In a statement, Alaska said it is “working in coordination with our technology partners” to restore service as quickly as possible.

The outage has left many travelers unable to check in online.

Alaska is advising passengers to arrive early and see an airport agent for a boarding pass while systems remain down.

The airline also asked customers to “allow for some extra time in the lobby” as staff members assist travelers manually.

Alaska apologized for the inconvenience, thanking customers for their patience “as we navigate this issue.”

