Alaska Airlines and flight attendants resume negotiations

SEATTLE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines – and its flight attendants – headed back to the bargaining table this month. The two reportedly met on Nov. 19, 20 and 21.

“Both parties discussed the targeted proposal and made progress on several provisions,” an update from the negotiating committee reads.

Members of the Association of Flight Attendants rejected a three-year contract offer in August. It included raises and boarding pay.

It would have been the first airline union agreement in the U.S. to include pay for flight attendants during the boarding process. Cabin crew members are paid only after the door is closed.

However, some of the union members said the raises didn’t go far enough to address longstanding problems with how much flight attendants are paid. They cited Alaska’s merger with Hawaiian Airlines and million-dollar salaries for the airline’s top leaders.

The next session is set for Dec. 17 to Dec. 19.

An additional session is planned for Jan. 7 to Jan. 9.

