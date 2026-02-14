Alaska Airlines employees to receive nearly 3 weeks’ bonus pay after company recognition

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Employees at three airlines are set to receive nearly three weeks of additional pay after the airlines received top-employer recognition.

Employees with Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Horizon Air — all of which operate out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) — will receive nearly three weeks of additional pay through the company’s performance‑based pay program.

The bonus payout came after Alaska Airlines was named a top employer in 2026 by Glassdoor, a career community and job website that allows employees to provide insights, data, and information about their employers. Horizon Air and Hawaiian Airlines are both part of the Alaska Air Group.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the teams across our combined company who came together to finish 2025 strong and set us up well for 2026 and beyond,” Paul Sale, the managing director of total rewards for Alaska Airlines, stated. “We’re in one of the most exciting and transformational chapters in our history, and it’s our people who make it possible. Their award-winning service and commitment to excellence continue to set Alaska, Hawaiian, and Horizon apart in the industry.”

Alaska Air Group shared that more than 32,000 employees received this added benefit.

“This week, employees throughout the organization will receive nearly three weeks of additional pay under its Performance-Based Pay (PBP) program — a reward for their commitment to care and performance,” Alaska Airlines said. “PBP unites employees around shared goals tied to safety, financial performance, and guest experience, going beyond traditional profit-sharing programs.”

