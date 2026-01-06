Alaska Airlines captain alleges Boeing negligence in ‘door plug blowout’

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

An Alaska Airlines captain is suing Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems for $10 million, alleging negligence and manufacturing failures led to a midair blowout of a door panel on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 — and that Boeing later tried to shift blame onto the flight crew.

Captain Brandon Fisher filed the lawsuit on Dec. 30 in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The complaint claimed the aircraft reached nearly 16,000 feet on January 5, 2024, when a door plug separated from the fuselage, causing explosive decompression.

“Defendants’ negligence and systemic failures resulted in the creation of an unsafe aircraft not fit for flight,” the complaint stated. “But for Captain Fisher’s heroism and immense display of composure under pressure, the outcome would have been catastrophic.”

Boeing’s alleged blame-shifting

Fisher and First Officer Emily Wiprud landed the plane safely. Four passengers seated near the opening were injured, but all 171 people aboard survived. Fisher alleges he suffered ear pain and lasting physical and emotional effects.

The lawsuit alleged that during manufacturing and rework in 2023, the plug was opened to fix damaged rivets, but was reinstalled without replacing four critical bolts. The National Transportation Safety Board has said those bolts were missing.

“They should have been hailed as heroes,” the complaint stated. “Instead, Boeing attempted to shift blame, intentionally and falsely claiming that Captain Fisher and First Officer Wiprud made mistakes that contributed to the incident.”

The lawsuit noted the FBI informed Fisher “may have been the victim of criminally negligent conduct by Boeing.” A Justice Department investigation into Boeing remains ongoing.

The filing also accused Spirit AeroSystems of using non-standard installation practices.

Fisher, who lives in Vancouver, Washington continues to fly, but said the scrutiny and litigation have caused lasting emotional distress. The lawsuit seeks at least $10 million in damages.

