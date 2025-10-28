Alaska Airlines announces new business-class lounge at SEA

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Alaska Airlines plans to open a business-class-only lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as part of the ongoing C Concourse expansion.

Ryan St. John, Alaska’s vice president of investor relations, said the remodeled space will feature two lounges, one for general passengers and one exclusively for business-class travelers. Construction is already underway, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

“We haven’t given a lot of details about it yet, just that we’ve started construction, and if you go to Sea-Tac, you’ll see all that work going on at the C Gates,” St. John told the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Alaska expands luxury offerings with exclusive business lounge

The 20,000-square-foot lounge will be located above the concourse, providing guests with views of the airfield.

It’s part of a larger $399 million project adding four stories and 145,000 square feet to the terminal, expected to finish next spring ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Alaska has recently opened or announced new lounges in San Francisco and San Diego as it competes with Delta and other carriers for high-end travelers.

