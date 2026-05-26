Alaska Airlines among top-ranked national air services in customer satisfaction, new survey finds

Alaska Airlines was rated among the highest-performing and most sought-after airlines in the nation, according to a new survey.

The survey, published by YouGov, analyzed the habits and choices of more than 23,000 travelers to assess how national airlines are viewed publicly.

When survey respondents were asked, “Which of the following would you consider purchasing a ticket from?” Alaska Airlines ranked sixth, ahead of British Airways, Emirates, and Air France. Delta Air Lines ranked first, followed by American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and JetBlue.

Data for the survey was gathered between April 1, 2025 and March 31.

“This report cuts through that tension to present a data-driven view of the airline landscape,” Kenton Barello, senior vice president of YouGov, said. “It ranks leading carriers using a balanced set of measures: Consideration among Americans planning to travel in the next 12 months, Satisfaction among current and former customers, and broader perceptions of Value and Quality across the general population.”

In customer satisfaction, Alaska Airlines ranked seventh, trailing Emirates, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Qantas, Japan Airlines, and Cathay Pacific, but ranking ahead of Lufthansa, British Airways, and Hawaiian Airlines.

Spirit Airlines ranked the lowest for customer satisfaction, followed by Frontier, Avelo Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, and United Airlines.

It also ranked highly among “middle-income” flight carriers, ranking No. 6 behind American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and JetBlue.

Alaska Airlines is building the biggest airline lounge in America

Alaska Airlines confirmed it will open a 41,000-square-foot, two-story premium club on the C Concourse at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in late 2027. The facility will top Delta’s 39,000-square-foot lounge at New York’s JFK. It’s a private-sector investment in a city whose government can barely fill a pothole, and it fits neatly into Alaska’s aggressive push to turn SeaTac into a genuine global hub with at least a dozen long-haul international routes by 2030.

The lounge is part of a $399 million C Concourse expansion overseen by the Port of Seattle. Permit filings from Alaska are expected in July.

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