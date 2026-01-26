Airlines add new flights from Seattle to the Bay Area for the Super Bowl

SEATTLE — Airlines are adding extra flights to get Seahawks fans from Seattle to San Francisco for the Super Bowl rematch against the Patriots in two weeks.

Alaska Airlines is adding 16 round-trip flights to its schedule to get fans to the Bay Area for the big game.

Flights have been added from SEA to San Francisco (SFO) and San Jose (SJC) and are available at alaskaair.com.

United Airlines added one direct round-trip flight between Seattle as well, and super fans may notice something special about the flight number heading to the game:

Flight 1411 from Seattle (SEA) to San Jose (SJC) on Feb. 7

Hint: QB/WR connection – Sam Darnold (#14) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (#11)

Flight 2710 from San Jose (SJC) to Seattle (SEA) on Feb. 9

These flights are now available for sale on United.com.

American Airlines also added additional flights to support Seattle fans. The airline added one flight each on Feb. 5, 6, and 7 from Seattle (SEA) to San Jose, California (SJC).

Following the game, the airline will offer two special flights from SJC to SEA on Feb. 9, with a special flight number paying homage to the 12th Man.

Here are the details:

Flight 412 from Seattle (SEA) to San Jose (SJC) operates Feb. 5, 6, 7, departing at 1:15 p.m. and arriving at 3:27 p.m.

Flight 412 from San Jose (SJC) to Seattle (SEA) on Feb. 9, departing at 8:00 a.m. and arriving at 10:20 a.m.

Flight 206 from San Jose (SJC) to Seattle (SEA) on Feb. 9, departing at 2:25 p.m and arriving at 4:45 p.m.

Flights are available for booking now on American’s mobile app and aa.com.

