After years of struggling, City of Seattle celebrates rise in police applications

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes and Mayor Bruce Harrell say SPD officer recruitment is finally improving.

The City has struggled for the past several years to recruit new officers, but now it appears the tide is turning

“Today we’re here to celebrate progress, a renewed investment in public safety with more officers entering the pipeline and real momentum in rebuilding a stronger, more responsive police force,” said Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson.

So far this year, the city has hired 60-new officers. That compares to 84-hires in all of last year. There are also some 160-recruits in the background stage of the process. Ultimately, the city would like to hire two hundred officers by the end of the year.

“We will get these officers trained, get them through field training, and put them where we need them the most, which is in patrol. Certainly, I believe, that’s the backbone of policing,” Seattle Policer Chief Shon Barnes said.

Rise in police could help address crime fears





Chief Barnes says getting back to full staff makes our city safer and improves morale within the department. But, Barnes says none of that matters if people in Seattle don’t feel safe

“Public safety is what the people in Seattle want. So as we calibrate and balance our budget, that is a lens by which we will make decisions,” Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell said.

Mayor Harrell and Chief Barnes also stressed the need to recruit more woman.

They also report an uptick in officers from other cities and other states who are looking to make a lateral move to Seattle.

