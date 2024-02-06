‘The administration team is just failing us’: Marysville community rallies against school board

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — In Marysville, members from all over the community and the district’s labor groups showed up at the Marysville School District headquarters, ready to rally against the district and school board.

“The administration team is just failing us, quite frankly,” said the Service Employees International Union’s 10-month president

After speaking to many parents, union representatives, and members, that’s a sentiment felt by most.

KIRO 7 reached out to the Marysville School District for comments about concerns the community is expressing against the district, and we’re told they were unavailable. However, they sent us a copy of a press release earlier Monday morning.

That full press release reads:

“The Marysville School District is aware of a rally planned by individuals from the district’s labor groups and community before the regularly scheduled school board meeting tomorrow, February 5, 2024. The rally may draw some attention from local media, which encouraged the district to provide a statement to help build an understanding of the current situation.

The Marysville School District is in binding conditions with the State, meaning we do not have enough revenues to pay for expenditures. The reported deficit was $17.5M initially, but with a healthier ending fund balance from the 2022 - 2023 school year and the financial team’s work to implement systems, including collaboration with the State and the Northwest Education Services District, the district was able to reduce the deficit. In the last communication to staff and the public, the district shared that the deficit is now approximately $5.9M, but more work is needed to reduce it further.

As mentioned in that press release, the district highlights a change in its financial deficit. Once listed as $17.5 million, the district claims it is now $5.9 million.

Naturally, the community wanted to know where that money came from and why there was even an indiscretion.

Jalleh Hooman is a concerned parent and community member with a child enrolled in one of the district’s schools. She has gotten heavily involved with the district and its alleged mishandling.

“It’s really disrespectful in my opinion to make it seem as if we’re not smart enough to understand,” Hooman said after reading the press release.

The bottom line here is that parents and staff are worried that programs, services, and quality of education will be lost or cut because of the uncertainty surrounding the district’s finances and handling.

With the meeting underway, updates will continue here on KIRO 7.

