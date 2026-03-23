Additional lane reductions planned across Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE — People traveling on northbound Interstate 5 overnight on Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24, should plan for additional lane reductions across the Ship Canal Bridge.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says it needs to make the closures for pothole repair.

Crews will reduce the northbound freeway to one lane as early as 11 p.m. each night and reopen both lanes at 4 a.m. the following morning.

On- and off-ramps along the area of northbound I-5 will also close:

Mercer Street on-ramp

Harvard Avenue East on-ramp

Northeast 45th/Northeast 50th Street off-ramp

People traveling through the area should expect delays.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map.

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