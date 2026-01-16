Acme framers’ kindness helps clear crash on SR-9

ACME, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a crash on State Route 9 (SR-9) blocked traffic on Wednesday.
The accident happened on SR-9 in Acme.
A nearby dairy farmer learned of the crash and offered his tractor to help clear the roadway.
#WhatcomCounty - Last night, #YourWSP responded to a blocking collision on SR9 in Acme, WA. A neighboring dairy farmer in the small town graciously offered his tractor to help clear the roadway. We always appreciate the community’s involvement and generosity! pic.twitter.com/Ggvt6oUrwy— Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) January 16, 2026
