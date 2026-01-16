Local

Acme framers’ kindness helps clear crash on SR-9

SR 9 crash A tractor lent by a farmer to clear a crash on SR 9 in Acme. (Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

ACME, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a crash on State Route 9 (SR-9) blocked traffic on Wednesday.

The accident happened on SR-9 in Acme.

A nearby dairy farmer learned of the crash and offered his tractor to help clear the roadway.

