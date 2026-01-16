About 40 dogs killed in early-morning Poulsbo house fire, officials say

A fire early Friday morning in Poulsbo killed dozens of dogs at a home used for breeding, according to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 16 to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Northeast Paulson Road, according to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

A neighbor reported seeing flames and told 911 dispatchers there might be people inside the home.

When firefighters arrived, the structure was fully involved in fire.

Law enforcement officers at the scene ran the license plates on a vehicle outside the home, obtained a phone number and contacted the homeowner, fire officials said.

The homeowner told responders he was not home at the time of the fire but arrived at the scene shortly afterward.

According to fire officials, the homeowner said he is a dog breeder.

Firefighters were able to rescue three dogs from the burning home, but approximately 40 other dogs died in the fire.

The three rescued dogs were released to Kitsap Animal Control for further care.

No injuries to people were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Kitsap County Fire Marshal.

Fire officials said Navy Region Northwest Fire provided mutual aid at the scene.

Fire officials said no additional information was available about the dogs or the breeding operation.

