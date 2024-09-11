Aberdeen High School increases security after social media threat

Aberdeen High School will operate under enhanced security Wednesday, following a concerning social media thread that prompted an investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department, according to school officials.

The school will function regularly but with additional safety protocols.

Under the “Secure” protocol, students and staff will remain indoors once the school day begins, with all entrances monitored and doors locked.

Student entry will be allowed only through the main entrance, except for special education students, who will be escorted through the south entrance with additional staff supervision.

A police presence will be visible as students arrive for school.

The increased security measures come after an unknown individual in a group chat mentioned bringing a gun to school, according to Co-Superintendent Lynn Green.

The message, discovered by local students and reported to school authorities, was determined by police to most likely refer to Aberdeen High School.

Superintendent Green emphasized that the district aims to inform students and families without causing undue alarm, allowing them to make informed decisions.

The Aberdeen Police Department is continuing to investigate the threat.

Green also expressed gratitude to the students who reported the thread and to the Aberdeen and Hoquiam police departments for their thorough and professional response.

