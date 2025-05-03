Bellingham police K9 helps catch hit-and-run suspect

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man in Bellingham allegedly ran from a collision in a Fred Meyer parking lot on Friday, and police used multiple methods to find him, the Bellingham Police Department posted on Facebook.

A K-9 named Stella was able to quickly track him down and found him hiding in a bush next to a Taco Time drive-thru, police said.

Bellingham Police say they also deployed a drone to keep Stella and other officers safe

The man was found to have allegedly violated two no-contact orders from previous crimes, the post said.

We wanted to highlight some calls in April where BPD Patrol Division worked cases with assists from our K-9 Unit, BPD... Posted by Bellingham Police Department on Friday, May 2, 2025

