A$AP Rocky is bringing his ‘Don’t Be Dumb World Tour’ to Seattle

SEATTLE — A$AP Rocky just announced his ‘Don’t Be Dumb World Tour’ and he’s making a stop in Seattle.
Tour kicks off in North America on May 27 at United Center in Chicago. He will perform at Climate Pledge Arena on June 30.
The announcement follows the release of his first full-length album in nearly a decade, featuring artwork by Tim Burton and collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Thundercat.
VIP packages will be available, offering premium tickets, behind-the-scenes access, private pre-show lounges, and limited-edition merch. Package details vary based on what is selected.
The global general on sale will go live on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. local time.
Artist Presale begins on Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. You must sign up at livemu.sc/asaprocky by Wednesday at 8 p.m. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed – access is tied to your account. Artist Presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access.
Cash App Card customers will receive the first chance to purchase tickets.
Beginning Wednesday, January 21, at 10 a.m. local time, Cash App Card cardholders can unlock access to the exclusive premium tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit https://cash.app/card/presales
In addition to the Cash App Card Presale, fans who purchase tour merchandise using their Cash App Card will receive a free commemorative ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ album vinyl featuring an exclusive, limited-edition design (while supplies last).
DON’T BE DUMB WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES:
- May 27 Chicago, IL
- May 29 Cleveland, OH
- May 31 Toronto, ON
- Jun 01 Montreal
- Jun 02 Boston, MA
- Jun 04 Philadelphia, PA
- Jun 07 New York, NY
- Jun 08 Baltimore, MD
- Jun 11 Atlanta, GA
- Jun 12 Charlotte, NC
- Jun 14 Orlando, FL
- Jun 15 Miami, FL
- Jun 18 Dallas, TX
- Jun 19 Austin, TX
- Jun 20 Houston, TX
- Jun 23 Phoenix, AZ
- Jun 25 San Francisco, CA
- Jun 26 Las Vegas, NV
- Jun 27 Los Angeles, CA
- Jun 30 Seattle, WA
- Jul 01 Vancouver, BC
- Jul 03 Edmonton, AB
- Jul 04 Calgary, AB
- Jul 08 Detroit, MI
- Jul 11 Newark, NJ
- Aug 25 Brussels, Belgium
- Aug 27 Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Aug 30 London, UK
- Sep 02 Dublin, Ireland
- Sep 04 Glasgow, UK
- Sep 05 Manchester, UK
- Sep 08 Cologne, Germany
- Sep 10 Milan, Italy
- Sep 11 Munich, Germany
- Sep 13 Lodz, Poland
- Sep 16 Hamburg, Germany
- Sep 18 Copenhagen, Denmark
- Sep 20 Oslo, Norway
- Sep 21 Stockholm, Sweden
- Sep 24 Riga, Latvia
- Sep 25 Kaunas, Lithuania
- Sep 28 Berlin, Germany
- Sep 30 Paris, France
