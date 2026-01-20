A$AP Rocky is bringing his ‘Don’t Be Dumb World Tour’ to Seattle

SEATTLE — A$AP Rocky just announced his ‘Don’t Be Dumb World Tour’ and he’s making a stop in Seattle.

Tour kicks off in North America on May 27 at United Center in Chicago. He will perform at Climate Pledge Arena on June 30.

The announcement follows the release of his first full-length album in nearly a decade, featuring artwork by Tim Burton and collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Thundercat.

VIP packages will be available, offering premium tickets, behind-the-scenes access, private pre-show lounges, and limited-edition merch. Package details vary based on what is selected.

The global general on sale will go live on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. local time.

Artist Presale begins on Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. You must sign up at livemu.sc/asaprocky by Wednesday at 8 p.m. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed – access is tied to your account. Artist Presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access.

Cash App Card customers will receive the first chance to purchase tickets.

Beginning Wednesday, January 21, at 10 a.m. local time, Cash App Card cardholders can unlock access to the exclusive premium tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit https://cash.app/card/presales

In addition to the Cash App Card Presale, fans who purchase tour merchandise using their Cash App Card will receive a free commemorative ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ album vinyl featuring an exclusive, limited-edition design (while supplies last).

DON’T BE DUMB WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES:

May 27 Chicago, IL

May 29 Cleveland, OH

May 31 Toronto, ON

Jun 01 Montreal

Jun 02 Boston, MA

Jun 04 Philadelphia, PA

Jun 07 New York, NY

Jun 08 Baltimore, MD

Jun 11 Atlanta, GA

Jun 12 Charlotte, NC

Jun 14 Orlando, FL

Jun 15 Miami, FL

Jun 18 Dallas, TX

Jun 19 Austin, TX

Jun 20 Houston, TX

Jun 23 Phoenix, AZ

Jun 25 San Francisco, CA

Jun 26 Las Vegas, NV

Jun 27 Los Angeles, CA

Jun 30 Seattle, WA

Jul 01 Vancouver, BC

Jul 03 Edmonton, AB

Jul 04 Calgary, AB

Jul 08 Detroit, MI

Jul 11 Newark, NJ

Aug 25 Brussels, Belgium

Aug 27 Amsterdam, Netherlands

Aug 30 London, UK

Sep 02 Dublin, Ireland

Sep 04 Glasgow, UK

Sep 05 Manchester, UK

Sep 08 Cologne, Germany

Sep 10 Milan, Italy

Sep 11 Munich, Germany

Sep 13 Lodz, Poland

Sep 16 Hamburg, Germany

Sep 18 Copenhagen, Denmark

Sep 20 Oslo, Norway

Sep 21 Stockholm, Sweden

Sep 24 Riga, Latvia

Sep 25 Kaunas, Lithuania

Sep 28 Berlin, Germany

Sep 30 Paris, France

