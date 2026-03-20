95-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A 95-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car in Bellevue.

It happened Thursday night around 9 p.m.

The Bellevue Police Department says its officers were called to 148th Avenue Northeast shortly after the crash happened.

Bellevue Fire attempted life-saving measures, but the man didn’t make it.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative throughout the preliminary investigation. Bellevue Police Collision Investigators determined the driver was not impaired and was later released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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