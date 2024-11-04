9,000 gallons of sewage spills into Meydenbauer Bay

BELLEVUE, Wash. — City officials in Bellevue say approximately 9,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the north end of Meydenbauer Bay this weekend.

It happened Saturday near Overlake Drive East in Medina because of a blockage.

King County Public Health recommends people and pets stay out of the water at Clyde Hill Beach Park and Meydenbauer Beach Park for the next week.

Crews are putting signs in place at public access points and notifying nearby homeowners.

