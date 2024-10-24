85-year-old Portland hiker rescued from Wind Mountain after overnight search

An 85-year-old Portland man was rescued early Thursday morning after being reported overdue from a hike on Wind Mountain, located east of Stevenson, Washington, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.

The man had set out around noon on Wednesday but failed to return home, prompting his daughter to report him missing to authorities around 11:18 p.m.

A Skamania County Deputy responded to the Wind Mountain Trailhead and found the hiker’s vehicle, initiating a search.

At approximately 1:21 a.m., the Skamania County Search and Rescue team members located the man about 75 feet off the trail in rugged terrain.

Due to the challenging conditions, a rope rescue team was called for assistance.

Emergency personnel from Skamania County Fire Districts 1 and 2, along with volunteers from the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, were also dispatched to help with the rescue.

By 7:14 a.m., the hiker was brought back to the trailhead and transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition has not been disclosed.

“This mission is a direct reflection of the phenomenal, collaborative efforts of numerous teams making a difficult, but successful rescue,” said Sheriff Summer Scheyer. She praised the teamwork of volunteers and professionals in the rescue effort.

