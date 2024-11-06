82-year-old Edmonds woman accused of hate crime, attack at political rally

EDMONDS, Wash. — An 82-year-old woman was booked into jail Monday, accused of a hate crime and attack on two women who were rallying in support of a conservative political candidate.

According to Edmonds Police, officers were dispatched to the area of 100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way shortly before 1 p.m. for a report of an assault.

They arrived to find an 82-year-old woman interacting with several people who were supporting a candidate. Officers said when they spoke with the woman, she told them she couldn’t understand why people of color would support the candidate.

Police said she was very animated and even tried to push an officer to show how she had acted.

As police investigated, a 55-year-old Edmonds woman told officers the suspect had “gotten into her face” while she was rallying, commented on her clothes and skin color, and then pushed her and punched her on the chin.

A second victim, a 66-year-old Edmonds woman, said when she saw what was happening, she stepped in between the two women. The 82-year-old suspect responded by punching her as well.

Officers said as part of their investigation, they interviewed multiple people who saw the incident.

Neither victim needed medical treatment.

The investigating officers established probable cause for a hate crime arrest under RCW 9A.36.080, and she was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for hate crime and assault.

“The constitution protects peaceful rallies in our community, and community members should never be met with violence while exercising those rights. Our officers properly determined that this was more than just an assault and arrested the suspect for the appropriate charge,” Edmonds Police Department Chief Michelle Bennett said in a news release.

