80 cats, kittens rescued from trailer in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says 80 cats were rescued from a camper trailer in Graham.

It happened Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m.

The department says concerned neighbors called about the trailer.

Inside, animal control and deputies found six cats that were nursing litters and many more that are likely pregnant.

All the cats are a mix of Maine Coon and domestic medium hair cats.

Deputies say many of those cats and kittens were infested with fleas and have upper respiratory infections. They’ve all been taken to a vet for exams and treatments.

The cats will eventually be released to the Tacoma Humane Society and put up for adoption.

