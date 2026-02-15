8 time felon arrested in Thurston County after leading deputies on chase

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man with eight previous felonies was found sleeping behind the wheel on Saturday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

At around midnight, a deputy patrolling Meridian Road Southeast in Olympia saw a car stopped in the road.

He found a man sleeping in the car with drugs in his lap, according to TCSO.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said the man was uncooperative, refused to get out of the car, and then sped away.

Deputies started a pursuit and deployed a grappler as the car crashed into a guardrail, but the man still refused to get out of the car.

After a K9 unit was sent in, the man eventually surrendered and was arrested, facing charges of DUI, attempting to elude, among other charges.

He was also found to have eight previous misdemeanor convictions, TCSO said.

©2026 Cox Media Group