8 Seattle arts, culture organizations awarded $9.4M by Allen Foundation

SEATTLE — Eight nonprofit arts and culture organizations were given part of a series of grants from the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation on Tuesday.

More than $9.4 million in new funding by the foundation was awarded to preserve the cultural vitality of Downtown Seattle, which is home to two-thirds of the city’s jobs in the art sector, and home to 10% of its residents.

The grants will help upgrade and expand cultural spaces downtown and provide free or low-cost programs for artists.

The organizations receiving funding include:

Base Camp Studios

Common Area Maintenance

Friends of Waterfront Park

Seattle Art Museum

Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall

Shunpike,

SIFF

Theatre Off Jackson

Seattle Art Museum, which will receive $500,000 over two years, said the grant will help extend its Free First Thursday program — when the museum is free to everyone, all day on the first Thursday of each month — to include the museum’s only evening hours.

Currently, the event ends at 5 p.m., but starting Oct. 3, it will end at 8 p.m. and have programming inspired by current exhibitions including performances, art making, and tours.

