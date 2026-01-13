8 cheese products recalled nationwide over Listeria contamination

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The Ambriola Company, a large dairy producer for Boar’s Head, Pinna, Locatelli, and Member’s Mark, has issued a recall for various cheese products due to potential Listeria contamination.

A total of eight products across five name brands are being recalled for Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people with weakened immune systems, the Ambriola Company announced.

“We take food safety very seriously and immediately alerted stores and distributors to remove the affected products from shelves,” Ambriola Company CEO Phil Marfuggi stated. “We are working closely with the FDA and continuing to test our products and facilities to fully understand the situation.”

Nationwide Ambriola cheese recall

The following products subject to the recall were distributed to retail stores and distributors nationwide between November 3, 2025, and November 20, 2025:

Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated 4 oz. cup — Expiration Dates: 05/03/26; 05/10/26; 05/17/26

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 8 oz. cup — Expiration Dates: 04/06/26; 04/11/26; 04/12/26; 04/15/26; 04/17/26; 05/05/26; 05/06/26; 05/07/26; 05/10/26; 05/12/26; 05/14/26; 05/17/26

Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano 6 oz. cup — Expiration Dates: 03/04/26; 03/12/26

Member’s Mark Pecorino Romano 1.5 lb. Bag — Expiration Dates: 03/25/26; 03/30/26; 04/05/26

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano — Expiration Dates: 03/04/26; 03/06/26; 03/11/26; 03/13/26

Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano — Expiration Dates: 02/28/26; 03/04/26; 03/11/26

Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano — Expiration Date: 03/11/26

Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag — Expiration Dates: 03/03/26; 03/12/26

No other Boar’s Head, Ambriola, Locatelli, Member’s Mark, or Pinna products are included in the recall.

Customers who have purchased any of the affected products should not consume them and either dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The Ambriola Company is also recalling additional cheese products that were processed in the same West Caldwell, New Jersey facility out of an abundance of caution.

As of this reporting, there are no reported illnesses. Customers who have symptoms of Listeria should contact their healthcare provider.

The Ambriola Company suspended its production and distribution of the affected products while the company conducts a thorough review of all sanitation and food safety procedures.

What is Listeria?

Listeriosis is a severe infection most commonly caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria bacteria. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and approximately 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms in individuals who are not pregnant typically include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue. Headache, stiff joints, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures are also symptoms of the Listeria bacteria. Listeria can also cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, and serious illness or even death among newborns.

Listeria bacteria can cause sickness up to 70 days after contaminated food or drink has been consumed, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

©2026 Cox Media Group