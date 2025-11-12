$79M Bellevue mansion listed as WA’s most expensive home

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The most expensive home on the Washington housing market belongs to a Bellevue residence, with a price tag of a whopping $79 million.

Built in 2016, the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is situated on the Lake Washington waterfront and is listed with an undisclosed address, according to Zillow.

“A one-of-a-kind presence on Lake Washington, Triptych is the vision of renowned architect Tom Kundig,” Zillow stated. “Kundig’s iconic details are highlighted throughout the design, materials, and interior features. A home conceived for entertaining — both large and intimate — integrating art, nature, and exceptional panoramic views.”

The 16,284-square-foot home sits on a 3.37-acre plot of land with a six-car garage, an in-ground pool, and a more than 10,000-bottle wine cellar.

Paired with the more than 434 feet of flat Lake Washington waterfront, the home includes a “lakeside pavilion” equipped with a seating area, kitchen, and fireplace, a short distance away from the boat dock.

Residents of the two-story home can navigate the space by using an elevator to access several upstairs bedrooms, the full-scale kitchen, and the spacious media room.

“All the luxury amenities one expects are present,” Zillow stated. “Triptych offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an eminently livable, architecturally significant Tom Kundig masterpiece in an unmatched setting.”

Other essential features include a rooftop deck, hot tub, spa, sauna, large detached gym, and a lush garden space filled with fruit trees and elegant sculptures.

The home’s architect, Tom Kundig, is a University of Washington (UW) graduate who has spent four decades designing award-winning architecture, including the Burke Museum in Seattle, the LeBron James Innovation Center for Nike, among various other restaurants, residences, and wineries across six continents.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently holds the record for the most expensive home sale in WA with his Seattle-area mansion, which sold for $63 million in April 2025.

