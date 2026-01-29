7 WA athletes to represent Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Team USA released its full roster of athletes who will represent the country in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, Italy.

The team includes seven athletes from Washington, looking to strike gold in four events.

Alpine Skiing

Katie Hensien, a 26-year-old from Redmond, Wash., will represent Team USA in Alpine Skiing.

Hensien got her start on the slopes of Crystal Mountain before joining the University of Denver Ski Team, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

This is also Hensien’s second Olympics after her performance in the 2022 Beijing Games.

Cross-Country Skiing

Novie McCabe from Winthrop, Wash., is a standout for Team USA in cross-country skiing.

The daughter of two-time on Laura McCabe, Novie has dominated in her college three NCAA individual titles.

This is the 24-year-old’s second time making the U.S. Olympic Cross-Country Team, according to the U.S. Winter Olympic Team website.

McCabe made her Olympic debut in Beijing in the 5km Relay - Women, 30km Freestyle and 10km Classic Style.

Speed Skating (Long-Track)

In the speed skating event, Cooper McLeod of Kirkland, Wash., is set to skate for Team USA.

USA Speedskating says that Mcloed start speedskating at eight years old after moving from competitive roller skating.

He started roller skating at 11 months old.

The 24-year-old specializes in the 500-meter sprint, where he won bronze at the 2025 national championship, as well as the 1000 meters.

Speed Skating (Short-Track)

Western Washington speed skaters Corinne Stoddard and Eunice Lee are preparing to represent the U.S. in short track.

Eunice Lee is the youngest skater on the team at 21 years old.

Born in San Diego, Cali., and moved to Bellevue from South Korea at age six.

Lee first made the short-track speed skating team at 17, but only as a backup for the relay team.

She, however, proved herself a fierce competitor in the sport, helping the U.S. win silver in the women’s 3000 m relay at the 2024 world championships.

Corinne Stoddard, a 24-year-old from Federal Way, began speed skating at 11 years old.

She has a wealth of competitive experience, having competed in three world championships and made her Olympic debut at age 17 in Beijing.

The U.S. has 20 medals in short track, according to the U.S Speed Skating’s website.

Eight of those medals were won by Federal Way native Apolo Ohno, who is the most decorated American winter Olympian.

The U.S. hasn’t won a medal in short-track since the 2014 games in Sochi.

Curling

Curling has a sizable following in the Pacific Northwest particulary in Western Washington.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that two members of the U.S. Curling team are from Washington State.

Ben Richardson from Issaquah and Luc Violette from Lake Stevens will all represent Team USA in curling.

Richardson, a 27-year-old, has participated in four national junior championships and has one silver medal in the 2016 Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer.

Violette, the son of two-time world champion Tom Violette, started curling at five-year-old.

The 26-year-old also has an impressive curling resume, debuting in the first World Junior Championships at 14 years old.

He has participated in five junior national championships and earned a silver medal at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games.

You can see all these athletes compete for Olympic victory starting on Feb. 6.

