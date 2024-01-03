7-car crash near DuPont causes miles-long backup on I-5

DUPONT, Wash. — Traffic in the South Sound was jammed Wednesday morning after multiple cars were involved in a crash.

The seven-car collision happened on northbound Interstate 5 near DuPont at around 7:30 a.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening facial injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The two left lanes were blocked, leaving only the right lane open.

Long backups remained even after the scene was quickly cleared shortly before 8 a.m.

