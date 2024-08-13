68 dogs seized from Key Peninsula home after puppy tests positive for Parvovirus

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. — Animal Control Officers and Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies seized 68 dogs from a home on the Key Peninsula.

On July 18th, the agencies served a search warrant at a home in Lakebay, after someone purchased a sick puppy from an alleged breeder.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the King Charles Spaniel tested positive for Parvovirus.

Parvovirus is an extremely contagious, life-threatening disease the affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and white blood cells.

During their search of the home, Animal Control Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies found multiple dogs and puppies who were sick and lethargic.

One puppy was rushed to a vet for emergency care but died on the way.

Two additional puppies were humanely euthanized because they were too sick.

The remaining animals were transported to an animal hospital to be examined.

Additional puppies tested positive for Parvovirus and were put under observation.

The animals who were healthy enough were transported to a boarding facility for safekeeping during the criminal investigation.

Animal cruelty charges have been forwarded to a prosecutor and are being reviewed.





©2024 Cox Media Group