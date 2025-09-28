$62,000 in cash, drugs found in home of suspected drug dealer in Grays Harbor

WINLOCK, Wash. — The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a suspect accused of being a major drug dealer in the Grays Harbor County area.

Deputies say they obtained a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of Hawkins Road in Winlock as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The suspect was taken into custody in the Maytown area.

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force was assisted by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and deputies from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, officers reportedly found eight grams of suspected methamphetamine and $62,000 in cash.

A 58-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on drug dealing, drug possession, and money laundering charges.

