6-mile stretch of SR 167 near Auburn closes again despite overnight efforts

Both directions of the six-mile stretch of State Route (SR) 167 in Kent and Auburn were closed again Monday due to rising floodwaters from the Green River.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed the section between S. 212th Street in Kent and 15th Street N.W. in Auburn was closed, along with several on-ramps.

The northbound on-ramp closures include SR 167 from SR 18, SR 167 from 15th Street N.W., and SR 167 from S. 277th Street.

WSDOT does not have an estimated time to reopen the lanes or on-ramps along the six-mile stretch of SR 167.

SR 167 closes again after WSDOT’s overnight efforts

Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, WSDOT reported via Facebook that southbound SR 167 and its on-ramps had reopened after crews worked all of Sunday and throughout the night. Hundreds of oversized sandbags were placed to redirect the floodwaters.

At the time, northbound SR 167 remained closed due to standing water on the highway.

WSDOT urged travelers to seek alternate routes during the closures.

“Crews have worked hard to reopen roads around the state this weekend, but some remain closed,” WSDOT stated. “With more rain in the forecast, some roads might close again.”

Real-time updates on road closures and conditions can be found here.

