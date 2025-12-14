6-mile stretch of SR 167 closed between Kent and Auburn

Officials have closed both directions of State Route 167 between Kent and Auburn due to water on the roadway.

The 6-mile stretch is closed from South 212th Street in Kent to 15th Street Northwest in Auburn.

A Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation order is in effect in Auburn as the Green River reached major flood stage on Saturday.

The following ramps onto SR167 are closed:

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp from South 212th Street

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp from 84th Avenue South/Central Avenue North

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp from SR 516

Northbound SR 167 on-ramp from SR 18

Northbound SR 167 on-ramp from 15th Street Northwest

Northbound SR 167 on-ramp from South 277th Street

The City of Kent says there is no estimate when the roadway will reopen.

