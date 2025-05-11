56% of pet owners would cut their own lives short to extend their pet’s, survey finds

WASHINGTON — This story initially appeared on MyNorthwest.com

Dogs (and other pets) are truly man’s best friend after a recent survey revealed that more than half of respondents would trade years of their own life to extend their pet’s lifespan.

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 cat and dog owners in January 2025, finding 56% of those surveyed would shorten their lifespans to guarantee their pet lives longer beside them. The bond between pets and their owners goes further, as the same percentage of respondents (56%) claimed their adopted animal has literally saved their life.

“I’m not sure I would be the person I am today (or even be here today) if it wasn’t for him,” one pet owner shared, according to StudyFinds.

Other discoveries from the survey included nearly all pet owners (95%) reporting they receive daily mental health benefits from their pets. People claimed their mental health jumped from 32% to 71% in the A- to A+ range after getting a pet.

Pets more trustworthy than romantic partners

In comparison to significant others and even themselves, pets remain supreme. 53% of people in the survey said they trust their pet over their romantic partner, and 38% trust their pet and its instincts more than their own.

“Knowing I had to get home to my babies saved me,” another person surveyed commented.

Pets cause their owner to smile an average of 11 times daily and laugh approximately 9 times, the survey found. On the contrary, pet owners feel the loneliness of being separated from their pet in a matter of hours. It takes just five hours away from pets before owners notice their mental health declining, with 41% feeling effects within the first two hours.

“Whether it’s early morning training or long travel days, my dog Jane is always my constant,” Olympic gold medalist and Nulo spokesperson Caeleb Dressel stated. “She lifts my spirits, keeps me grounded, and makes every day better just by being there. Our pets give us so much, and it’s up to us to make sure they get the love and care they deserve in return.”

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group