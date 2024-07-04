5.5M and three 4M earthquakes shake near Vancouver Island

Four earthquakes in two days have shaken southwest of Vancouver Island, according to the USGS.

The first, a 4.5 magnitude quake, struck on July 3 at 12:59 p.m., 125 miles southwest of Port Alice, British Columbia, Canada.

The second, another 4.5 magnitude quake, hit Thursday morning at 9 a.m., 100 miles southwest of Port Alice as well.

The third and largest of the four quakes, was a 5.5 magnitude and was 15 minutes later, hitting 110 miles southwest of Port Alice.

The fourth, another 4.5 magnitude quake, was at 10:43 a.m. Thursday, and was 100 miles southwest of Port Alice too.

According to tsunami.gov, none of the quakes pose a tsunami threat.

According to usgs.gov, a few people reported feeling the largest of the quakes.





©2024 Cox Media Group