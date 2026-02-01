$50,000 worth of Seahawks jerseys stolen from Seattle sports shop

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says thieves stole over $50,000 worth of Seahawks jerseys from the Pro Image Sports shop next to Lumen Field on Sunday morning.

Surveillance video shows three masked thieves pulling jerseys off the wall after breaking into the front door of the store at around 4 a.m.

Pro Image Sports reported the suspects caused around $2,300 in damages during the burglary.

SPD says the suspects have not been arrested as they left the store before officers arrived.

Police ask if you have any information to call the Non-Emergency Line at 206-625-5011.

©2026 Cox Media Group