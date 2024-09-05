5-year-old boy dies from injuries after falling out window in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A 5-year-old boy has died after falling out of a window in Everett.

South County Fire said it happened at a two-story townhome on August 30.

The boy reportedly fell about 15 feet onto concrete.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

According to South County Fire, at least 19 children have fallen from windows this year in Snohomish County.

Parents are urged to take these precautions:

Use window stops or guards that keep windows from opening more than 4 inches.

Move furniture such as cribs, desks, beds, and tables away from windows.

Plant bushes and flower beds under windows to soften landing surfaces.

Do not rely on window screens to prevent falls.

Keep windows closed and locked when not in use.

Always supervise children, especially around open windows.

