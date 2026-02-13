5 arrested after 150 juveniles a day seen at Lacey drug house, police say

Five people have been arrested in Lacey after investigators say they were running an armed drug trafficking operation that targeted children as young as 13, according to the Lacey Police Department.

The Thurston County Sheriff Narcotics Task Force, known as TNT, worked with Lacey police and Olympia police detectives on the case.

Authorities say the group was distributing controlled substances, cannabis, and vape products to minors in Lacey.

During surveillance, detectives reported seeing a high number of juveniles coming and going from a home in the 4000 block of College Street Southeast.

Investigators documented more than 150 juveniles entering the residence on an average school day, an activity they say was consistent with suspected drug distribution.

On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant at the home following what police described as a months-long investigation that included numerous controlled purchases.

During the search, officers seized:

Cocaine

Psilocybin mushrooms

Psilocybin “candy bars”

About 500 cannabis-related items packaged and marketed in a way investigators said was consistent with youth targeting

Scales and other items tied to drug distribution

More than $26,000 in cash, mostly in small-denomination bills, which police said was consistent with frequent, low-dollar transactions

Multiple firearms, including an AR-style pistol

Police said the investigation remains active.

Police noted that drug trafficking operations involving underage buyers have led to several tragic, high-profile homicides over the years.

©2026 Cox Media Group