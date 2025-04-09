$45K Rolex watch stolen in armed robbery of 87-year-old man in Seattle’s Madison Park neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police are investigating the armed robbery of an 87-year-old man in Seattle’s Madison Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), patrol officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 2200 block of 38th Place East at 3:22 p.m. and found the 87-year-old man uninjured.

He told officers that he had just pulled into his driveway when two armed suspects got out of a car parked in a neighboring driveway. The suspects were reportedly waiting for the man, rushing towards him with guns pointed to steal his $45,000 Rolex wristwatch.

Police say the suspects drove off before 911 was called and were not found.

SPD detectives in the Robbery Unit will be investigating the circumstances leading up to this incident.

©2025 Cox Media Group