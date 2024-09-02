4.2 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Oregon

OREGON — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Oregon Monday morning, according to the USGS.

Earthquake Alerts said the quake happened just after 10 a.m.

The location was 130 miles west of Bandon, Oregon.

It was relatively shallow at a depth of 14.4 miles, or 23.3 kilometers. Usually, quakes are considered shallow until they reach a depth of about 70 kilometers, according to KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard.

That means people could have felt it, though it occurred off the state’s coast.

