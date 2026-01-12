40K of Pokémon cards stolen from Everett gaming store

EVERETT, Wash. — Over $40,000 worth of Pokémon cards were stolen from Mugu Games during a break-in on Thursday.

Store owner Michael Doran reported that the thief used an axe to smash a window and take off with valuable trading cards.

Security footage captured the suspect stealing items, including a single card valued at over $4,000, indicating the crime was targeted.

Doran says that this break-in is one of several criminal incidents the store has experienced.

“We’ve been broken into four times. We’ve been arm robbed once. We’ve had multiple snatch and grabs worth thousands of dollars’ worth of product,” Doran said.

Doran says he is frustrated with the lack of accountability for those committing crimes.

He pointed out that crime is affecting local businesses and has led many to leave not just Everett but Snohomish County.

“I mean, there is a reason why businesses are moving out of Snohomish County, Wash. Just….I’m here every day, and it now feels like I’m targeted,” he said.

Doran is considering relocating in the next four years, once his lease is up, due to the ongoing challenges.

“I don’t want to, but at some point this town becomes very not business-friendly,” Doran said.

The Everett Police Department has been contacted for updates on any arrests related to the burglary and indicated they would provide details soon.

Doran hopes that crime prevention measures will improve for local businesses.

©2026 Cox Media Group