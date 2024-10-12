400 hotel workers walk off the job in Seatac, demanding better conditions

SEATTLE, Wash. — 400 hotel workers walked off the job Saturday at the Doubletree Seattle Airport and Seattle Airport Hilton & Conference Center in Seatac.

According to UNITE HERE Local 8, the union representing the workers, the group is asking for higher wages and more staffing.

The union states that hotel room rates are at record highs, but many properties have kept their cuts made during the pandemic, resulting in bigger workloads for staff.

The union says they are also asking for religious accommodations for the growing number of Muslim workers on staff.

Striking workers include baristas, servers, hosts, cooks, housekeepers, market assistants, bellmen, dishwashers, and front desk agents.

The strikes follow months of contract negotiations and two-day strikes over Labor Day Weekend.

“These hotels’ lack of respect for both workers and guests is astonishing,” said Anita Seth, President of UNITE HERE Local 8 in a news release.

“They’ve cut staffing by over 20% from pre-pandemic levels and are asking our members to work harder than ever. The only ones benefiting here are the shareholders and the owners.”

The workers’ previous contract expired in May.

Nationally, thousands of hotel workers with the UNITE HERE union have authorized strikes at major hotel properties that are locked in unresolved contract negotiations.

According to the union, more than 4,300 hotel workers are currently on strike at Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott hotels in Seattle, Boston, Honolulu, and San Francisco.

UNITE HERE Local 8 represents over 6,500 hospitality and food service workers in the Pacific Northwest.

Even in the mist, workers will resist pay that simply isn't enough for the hard work they do in 2024.



ON STRIKE at the Doubletree and Hilton in Seatac for a contract with real raises and respect! pic.twitter.com/bUzowA1ts8 — UNITE HERE! Local 8 (@UniteHereLocal8) October 12, 2024

KIRO 7 News is reaching out to the hotels for comment on the strike.

