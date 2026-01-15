4 Washington school districts face Title IX investigations

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Four school districts in the state of Washington are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education.

The Cheney, Sultan, Tacoma, and Vancouver districts are among 18 entities in 10 states facing Title IX investigations, the U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Complaints claim these districts allow students to join sports based on gender identity, not biological sex — allegedly discriminating against women and girls.

“In the same week that the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on the future of Title IX, OCR is aggressively pursuing allegations of discrimination against women and girls by entities which reportedly allow males to compete in women’s sports,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said. “We will leave no stone unturned in these investigations to uphold women’s right to equal access in education programs.”

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to all four of the Washington districts on the list.

