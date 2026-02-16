4 people saved after raft capsizes near Jetty Island

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Fire Department (EFD) says four people were rescued after their raft capsized near Jetty Island.

One person was unable to get out of the water during the rescue.

The fire department’s marine team and rescue swimmers team were able to quickly locate the group.

They were also joined by a team from the Everett Police Department.

All four people were saved by the rescue team.

EFD didn’t give any information on injuries or if anyone in the group was taken to the hospital.

