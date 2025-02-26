4 deadly crashes in 4 days around Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Law enforcement are investigating four deadly crashes that occurred in the span of four days in Snohomish County.

On Saturday, Feb. 22 around 7 a.m., deputies were called to a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Pioneer Highway.

Detectives said the man was hit on the highway, near the Stillaguamish River. The 44-year-old man from California apparently had taken public transportation from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Arlington, and was walking on the roadway with his luggage to a family member’s home nearby, deputies said.

Anyone who may have seen the man walking or anyone who noticed an Infiniti or Nissan sedan or sports coupe in the area with front end, passenger-side damage is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 425-388-3845. You can also email Sgt. William Westsik with tips at william.westsik@co.snohomish.wa.us.

Then in Marysville on Monday, a man was killed after his car crashed into a tree.

The Marysville incident happened just before 6 a.m. on northbound I-5 between 88th Street and 116th Street near Marysville. Washington State Patrol said a Subaru was heading north when it left the roadway on the right, spun out and hit a tree before coming to rest facing southbound against the tree.

The driver has been identified as 48-year-old Kyle Williams from Snohomish. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

According to troopers, a witness reported a road rage incident before the crash between the Subaru and a gray sedan. It’s unclear if that incident contributed to the crash.

If you have any information on that crash, call Det. Jeff Rhue at 360-654-1142. You can also email him at Jeff.Rhue@wsp.wa.gov.

Two deadly incidents happened on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

In Arlington, a 20-year-old Lake Stevens man was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 530 near 251st Place NE, around 7 a.m. It appears the driver crossed the centerline of the highway and hit another vehicle head-on.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About six hours later, a Marysville man was killed in a head-on crash involving a dump truck on Highway 9 near 132nd Street SE.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1 p.m. According to troopers, a 68-year-old woman was driving south on Highway 9 when she crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on.

The impact of the crash caused her vehicle to come to rest in a ditch.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement are continuing to investigate all of these crashes.

©2025 Cox Media Group