Man arrested for resisting, assault after trespassing into University District apartment

SEATTLE — Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a man for multiple charges after they responded to reports of him sleeping inside a vacant University District apartment Tuesday night.

According to an incident report from the Seattle Police Department, just before 10:50 Tuesday night, patrol officers with the department went to reports of a 38-year-old man sleeping inside a vacant apartment surrounded by what police said was drug paraphernalia on 9th Avenue Northeast in the city’s University District.

Responding officers went into the apartment and found the man inside one of the bedrooms. When officers engaged with the man, he fought them, disobeyed commands, resisted arrest and assaulted them.

Officers then tased the man and took him into custody.

Officers arrested him for criminal trespass, resisting arrest and assault. The man also had two arrest warrants for reckless burning and criminal trespass.

He was booked into King County Jail.

