38-mile detour in place after semi-truck hits White River Bridge

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

There will be no quick trips between Buckley and Enumclaw Tuesday.

The White River Bridge on State Route 410 (SR 410) remains closed after it was struck by a semi-truck Monday morning. Engineers are still assessing the damage to the 76-year-old bridge.

More than 22,000 vehicles use this route every day. The bridge is closed to all traffic, including bikes and pedestrians.

The signed detour is 38 miles, taking you all the way to State Route 167 (SR 167). There are some neighborhood cut-throughs, but they cannot handle that amount of traffic.

To make that one-mile trip to get across the White River, it will likely take you 45 to 60 minutes.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic on X.

